A Kankakee Forgives sign sits in the front yard of a Kankakee home.

KANKAKEE — Bright purple signs have been popping up in yards across Kankakee with the words “Kankakee Forgives.” This is phase two in an ongoing campaign to combat violence in Kankakee.

“This has the potential to bring crime to its knees in Kankakee,” Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director, said of the movement during a spring presentation at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s monthly roundtable.

The movement’s goal is to reach youth through schools and organizations to teach them about the importance of forgiveness.

