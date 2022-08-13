KANKAKEE — Bright purple signs have been popping up in yards across Kankakee with the words “Kankakee Forgives.” This is phase two in an ongoing campaign to combat violence in Kankakee.
“This has the potential to bring crime to its knees in Kankakee,” Aaron Clark, Kankakee City Life’s Youth for Christ director, said of the movement during a spring presentation at the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County’s monthly roundtable.
The movement’s goal is to reach youth through schools and organizations to teach them about the importance of forgiveness.
Phase two is the “boots on the ground” part of the movement where City Life participants and volunteers are going door-to-door to put signs around the city. The signs include a QR code that takes you to kankakeeforgives.org, which has information and a video about the campaign.
When giving an update about the campaign, Clark said that funding for the signs came from the city of Kankakee’s initiative Kankakee United.
Kankakee Forgives, and this phase of the campaign, is being done in partnership with the Youth Empowerment Program.
“It’s community engagement, [we’re] going out and doing what you see us doing,” Clark said of this phase.
The next phase is where the campaign will start hosting, with community counselors and therapists, small groups of youth who want to take the next step to understand forgiveness.
“First it’s to understand,” Clark said, “then the next step is to actually learn, what does it mean to forgive?”
To date, Clark said, participation has included about 40 kids and 10 adults.
As for the feedback on the campaign, Clark said 95 percent overall has been “really good and very receptive.”
“I’m talking about ex-gang members to grandmas who have just lost grandkids to violence saying ‘this is what we need in our community,’” Clark said.
The participants and volunteers, Clark said, are a very diverse group of people reaching and going all around the city. He said the positive reception is what encourages the kids to keep going.
For more information, go to kankakeeforgives.org. To order a sign, fill out the form at bit.ly/3vTu3zi. Donations can be made to Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, noting Kankakee Forgives, by going to cfkrv.org.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
