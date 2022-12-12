Kankakee IHSA Class 5A state

Kankakee head coach Derek Hart rallies his players before the start of the IHSA Class 5A state championship in which the Kays would take second place in November 2021.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Kays head football coach Derek Hart is resigning his position and is leaving Kankakee School District 111 at the end of the semester.

According to a press release issued from the school's athletic office Monday afternoon, Hart is slated to take a position as the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.

Hart will leave the Kays with a record of 34-8 in four seasons, which marks the highest winning percentage in school history. Hart led the program to its first-ever state football championship game in November 2021.

