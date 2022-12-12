...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 feet expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
KANKAKEE — Kankakee Kays head football coach Derek Hart is resigning his position and is leaving Kankakee School District 111 at the end of the semester.
According to a press release issued from the school's athletic office Monday afternoon, Hart is slated to take a position as the head coach at North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind.
Hart will leave the Kays with a record of 34-8 in four seasons, which marks the highest winning percentage in school history. Hart led the program to its first-ever state football championship game in November 2021.
The Kays lost the Class 5A championship game 34-15 to Fenwick to finish the season with a 13-1 record.
Kankakee High School Athletics will begin the search for Hart's successor immediately, the release stated.
The news release noted "Coach Hart will be greatly missed by the players and the school community."
Hart was making a $57,000 salary for the 2022-23 school year at Kankakee High School, where he was also the strength and conditioning instructor. Hart will make a $120,000 annual salary at North Central High School in Indianapolis, which has an enrollment of 3,709 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.