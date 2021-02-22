KANKAKEE — Some 13,485 registered Kankakee voters will be asked to vote in Tuesday’s primary election as two mayoral hopefuls will be chosen to face one another in the upcoming April 6 municipal election.
On the Republican Party side, 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis and Kankakee Valley Park District board member J.J. Hollis will seek the party’s nomination.
On the Democratic Party side, first-term Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will face off against Angela Shea, a Kankakee school board member, in the hopes of representing the party in the municipal election.
Eleven polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Dan Hendrickson, Kankakee County Clerk.
Hendrickson noted that some 550 early votes have been cast. Four year ago when there was only a Democratic mayoral primary in Kankakee, there were about 300 early votes cast.
Early voting concludes at 4:30 p.m. today at the county clerk’s office. Early voting began on Jan. 14.
Other races on the primary ballot are:
• City Clerk, Democrat: Stacy Gall and Lashaan Lott
• 2nd Ward, Democrat: David Baron and Lisa Richardson
• 6th Ward, Democrat: Kelly Johnson and Yaquantis Adams
Both the 2nd and 6th wards will have new representation on the 14-member Kankakee City Council as Gall is not seeking re-election due to her run for clerk and in the 6th Ward, Curtis is seeking the mayoral office.
