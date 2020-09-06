KANKAKEE — A kitchen fire caused moderate damage to a home Saturday in the 500 block of North Entrance Avenue.
According to the Kankakee Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the residence at 9:15 p.m.
The cause appears to be accidental and electrical, Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!