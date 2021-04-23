KANKAKEE — Being close to home and serving the community are common reasons among new hires within the City of Kankakee, and it’s no different for the Kankakee Fire Department’s newest team members, Kyle St. Peter and Hana Landry.
St. Peter is a Kankakee High School graduate. Growing up in Aroma Park, St. Peter saw his first fire truck and knew he wanted to become a firefighter. He took his first ride-along at the age of 17. After graduation, Kyle went on to train at the fire academy and complete paramedic school. Prior to returning to Kankakee, he served on the Beecher Fire Protection District, Bourbonnais Fire Department and Aroma Park Fire Department.
“I was inspired to return home because Kankakee is home," he said in a press release. "I would not be where I am today if it were not for my wife and family who are my biggest supporters. I look forward to continuing to serve the people and the community."
The department also welcomed Landry, a resident of Chebanse. Landry said she started working in the fire service as early as in her years at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. After graduation, she went on to pursue higher education and become a certified paramedic. Taking fire rescue classes as part of the career center through high school however led to her passion, she said.
“I am actually a first-generation firefighter," she said. "I plan to serve the community well and lead the way for future generations. I wanted a career that required me to be active, stay in shape, and be a part of the community."
Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said, “We are happy to have new firefighters who are filling in the roles of retirees. We are also thrilled to have another woman on the team. Both Hana and Kyle come highly recommended and passed the process. We will continue to put our best foot forward to serve our community."
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong added, “I would like to congratulate Kankakee’s newest firefighters. I am also proud that Hana chose the Kankakee Fire Department to continue her career and I would like to welcome Kyle back home. We wish them much success and look forward to their service in the community."
