KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Fire Department has received the highest rating for a fire department, placing it among a group of just two dozen departments statewide, city officials said.
Rating improvements, they say, can mean a reduction in property owners’ insurance rates. The rating upgrade came as a result of an October survey by the New Jersey-based Insurance Services Office.
Other towns with the highest rating are typically much bigger cities or wealthy suburbs, including Chicago, Naperville, Plainfield, Springfield, Champaign, Skokie, Tinley Park and Batavia, according to the city.
The Insurance Services Office rates each department on a 1 to 10 scale, with 1 being best. The rating is based on factors such as water supply, emergency communications, creation of plans to fight fires in specific buildings, hose testing and response times, among other things.
Historically, Kankakee has been rated at 3 or 4, but five years ago, the number improved to a 2, according to a city news release. Now, it’s a 1.
By comparison, Bourbonnais and Manteno are 3s, and Bradley is a 4.
In an interview, Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the rating is a result of more mutual aid agreements, the department’s personnel and the teamwork of other fire departments.
“It’s a team effort. Everyone in the department helped,” he said.
In a news release, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said the rating has potential economic development significance because business might see a drop in their insurance premiums.
It’s harder for smaller fire districts such as Bourbonnais and Manteno to get a 1 or a 2 because they take in rural areas where it’s harder to respond as quickly to fires.
Ed St. Louis, chief of the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, said it was “quite an accomplishment” for Kankakee to join an “elite group.” He said he was proud that his department has a 3, given the district’s relatively small size population-wise.
“Whenever there is a fire anywhere in the metropolitan area, we all respond because we pretty much have to,” St. Louis said in an interview. “It’s functional cooperation.”
One factor in Bourbonnais’ favor is that KanComm, the county’s consolidated dispatch agency, has “really stepped up their game,” the chief said.
“When the village of Bourbonnais merged with KanComm, that was an upgrade for us. There are more people to handle the [dispatch] activity as opposed to the one or two on duty in Bourbonnais before,” St. Louis said. “I hope that will help improve our rating.”
St. Louis also said the area’s private water company, Aqua Illinois, has done good work with its systems, which makes a difference for fire departments, he said.
“I know we won’t get a 1 at this time, but this is something we should strive for,” St. Louis said. “We don’t have enough personnel to have multiple stations staffed. Someday, there will be a station in north Bourbonnais. The call volume will require that.”
Bradley’s interim fire chief, Jim Keener, said Bradley always has the possibility to improve its Insurance Services Office rating.
“There is new criteria. Bradley’s rating could go up or down based on the new criteria,” said Keener, also Bourbonnais’ deputy fire chief. “The unfortunate part of the process is that you have one person who is evaluating you. It’ll depend on how that one person looks at all the information.”
With the Bradley department’s staffing model, “we wouldn’t be able to get a 1, unless we have fire houses every 1 1/2 miles. I don’t think taxpayers will want to do that,” Keener said.
In Manteno, the fire rating improved to 3, from 5, a couple years ago in the rural areas outside village limits but within five miles of a fire station — a big help for residents in the country, Chief Scott O’Brien said.
“Without spending a lot of money, our rating will be 3,” O’Brien said.
When the rating improves from 3 to 1, he said, there isn’t much of a benefit, if any, in insurance premium reductions.
