top story Kankakee Farmers' Market to open this weekend Daily Journal staff report May 6, 2022 5 hrs ago The Kankakee Farmers' Market officially will open for the season on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee, the Kankakee Farmers' Market officially will open for the season.The full-time vendors include:• Arlowines• Bamboo Island Snack Shack• C-Mac's Smoothies• Chanticlare Farm• Cindy's• Connect Roasters• Cranky Mike's• Dip and Dollop• Dr. Becker's Bites• The Fancy Frog• Farmlander• Good Morning Bakery• Gracie Pie Apothecary• Hardin's Family Farm• Heidelberr Farms• I'll Have the Same• John Bailey Honey• LaFevor Farm• Little Angels' Secret• Llama Bean Coffee Co. • LoveALatte• Martinez Tacos• Miabella's Inc.• Michaela Mantarian Floral• Natural Formations Jewelry• The Neighborhood Kitchen• Nuts To Go Corp• Philo Collective• ReCharge Coffee Co.• Relax Yourself• The Ripple Effect Healing Arts• Schiel Food Service• Simply Essential• Songbird Hill Farm• Sonoma Farm• Stamper Cheese• Steep & Spice LLC• Stoub Family Farms• Sweet Darren's• Tasty Tomato Treats• Turtle AcresFor more information, go to facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket.
