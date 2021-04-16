KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers' Market has announced the musical lineup for the 2021 season.
The following are performances planned through the market's seasons. Performances are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
May
May 1: Tim Rehmer
May 8: Mary Claire Dwyer
May 15: Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest
May 22: Shelby Ryan
May 29: Crawfords Daughter
June
June 5: John Till
June 12: Black Heritage Celebration
June 19: Kedabra
June 26: Todd Hazelrigg
July
July 3: Kankakee Valley Symphony
July 10: Maddison Denault
July 17: The Simsons
July 24: Little Daddy
July 31: Linda M. Smith
August
Aug. 7: Misti Kohl and The Everyday People
Aug. 14: John Mark Reynolds
Aug. 21: Kelli Bonomo
Aug. 28: Lakesiders
September
Sept. 4: Tall Paul
Sept. 11: Gianna Kohl
Sept. 18: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Sept. 25: Lupe Carroll
October
Oct. 2: Unemployed Architects
Oct. 9: Ken & Sara Hazelrigg
Oct. 16: TBA
Oct. 23: Vern & Vern
Oct. 30: Andy Branton
