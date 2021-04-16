Lupe Carroll performance

Lupe Carroll will be performing at the Kankakee Farmers' Market this season. 

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Farmers' Market has announced the musical lineup for the 2021 season. 

The following are performances planned through the market's seasons. Performances are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.  

May

May 1: Tim Rehmer

May 8: Mary Claire Dwyer

May 15: Youth Mental Health & Wellness Fest

May 22: Shelby Ryan

May 29: Crawfords Daughter

June

June 5: John Till

June 12: Black Heritage Celebration

June 19: Kedabra

June 26: Todd Hazelrigg

July

July 3: Kankakee Valley Symphony

July 10: Maddison Denault

July 17: The Simsons

July 24: Little Daddy

July 31: Linda M. Smith

August

Aug. 7: Misti Kohl and The Everyday People

Aug. 14: John Mark Reynolds

Aug. 21: Kelli Bonomo

Aug. 28: Lakesiders

September

Sept. 4: Tall Paul

Sept. 11: Gianna Kohl

Sept. 18: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Sept. 25: Lupe Carroll

October

Oct. 2: Unemployed Architects

Oct. 9: Ken & Sara Hazelrigg

Oct. 16: TBA

Oct. 23: Vern & Vern

Oct. 30: Andy Branton