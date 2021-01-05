KANKAKEE — Applications for the 2021 Kankakee Farmers’ Market are now open. Vendors, nonprofits and musicians are invited to submit applications for the new season, which will run from May 1 to Oct. 30.
The market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The Spring Market will take place Saturday, May 1, 8, 15 and 22. The Summer Market then takes place for 23 Saturdays throughout the summer until Oct. 30. The market is located at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee.
According to market organizers, the Kankakee Farmers’ Market welcomes shoppers from as far away as neighboring states who travel to Kankakee in order to take advantage of the local fresh produce, handmade goods and freshly made, ready-to-eat foods.
The Kankakee Farmers’ Market is family-friendly, providing activities and music to visitors of all ages. Organizers say the market is the only one in the area which provides shopping carts to its customers.
For more information on applications, visit downtownkankakee.com/farmers-market or contact manager Katie Funk at 815-690-1624 or k3farmersmarket@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!