Ernesto Vela, with Cranky Mike's Popcorn, runs the kettle corn machine Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
A young market-goer chooses a bread variety at the Good Morning Bakery stand Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
The official T-shirt for the Kankakee Farmers' Market 25th anniversary, designed by Kankakee artist Julia McDonald, is displayed at the information booth Saturday morning during the year's first event. It reads "25 years of rooting for each other."
Shelby Ryan, left, interacts with Jazz Goblins bandmate Markius Anthony as he solos Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Loren Lukaszewski, with Hardin's Family Farm, prepares an herb plant for a customer Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Madison Pena, 9, of Bradley, poses with her 8-month-old corgi named Gracie on Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Ernesto Vela, with Cranky Mike's Popcorn, runs the kettle corn machine Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
A young market-goer chooses a bread variety at the Good Morning Bakery stand Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
The official T-shirt for the Kankakee Farmers' Market 25th anniversary, designed by Kankakee artist Julia McDonald, is displayed at the information booth Saturday morning during the year's first event. It reads "25 years of rooting for each other."
Shelby Ryan, left, interacts with Jazz Goblins bandmate Markius Anthony as he solos Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Loren Lukaszewski, with Hardin's Family Farm, prepares an herb plant for a customer Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Madison Pena, 9, of Bradley, poses with her 8-month-old corgi named Gracie on Saturday morning during the year's first Kankakee Farmers' Market. The weekly event that runs May through October is celebrating its 25th season in downtown Kankakee.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.