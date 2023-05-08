A little rain didn’t dampen the attendance at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market on Saturday as hundreds lined up for the first taste of the 25th season.

The smell of kettle corn was accompanied by live music as market-goers and their four-legged friends browsed through the vendors.

The weekly event runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October at the market lot, located at the intersection of South Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

