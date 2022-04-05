KANKAKEE — Organizers of the Kankakee Farmers’ Market released its list Monday of full-time vendors selected for this year’s market. Full-time vendors are those that will be on-site at each market of the season.
The full-time vendors include Chanticlare Farm, Cindy’s, Farmlander, Hardin’s Family Farm, LaFevor Farm, Stoub Family Farms, and Tasty Tomato Treats.
The market opens May 7 and runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October. For more information, go to facebook.com/K3FarmersMarket.
