Daniel Jay

Daniel Jay

KANKAKEE — Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility director, Daniel Jay, had only a short tenure with the city of Kankakee.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed Thursday that Jay, hired as the utility’s superintendent in late February at a salary of $130,000, is no longer an employee of the city.

Because this is a personnel matter, Curtis would not comment further on Jay’s departure.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you