KANKAKEE — Former 11-year Bourbonnais administrator Frank Koehler, who has spent much of the past 18 months as Kankakee’s economic development director, has retired from his position.
Koehler, 67, served his final day with Kankakee on Wednesday. Koehler is best known locally from his years working in Bourbonnais government. He served there from 1996 through 2007.
In all, Koehler, of Bourbonnais, had more than 45 years in local government, serving in communities in Kankakee, McLean, Cook, Kane, Lake and Will counties.
He had been with Kankakee since February 2018.
Koehler said he was honored to have served Kankakee.
“I have enjoyed being a part of the implementation of the Kankakee Riverfront Master Plan, attraction of new development at the 308 RiverStone Parkway interchange, creation of the Kankakee Opportunity Zone Prospectus” and other projects, he said.
“The future of the city of Kankakee County is bright,” he said.
Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong has combined cconomic development with the city’s Community Development Agency, and Barbi Brewer-Watson will take on the new role. Brewer-Watson has been the city’s CDA director.
Brewer-Watson had been director of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce from December 2015 to April 2019. She started her CDA position on April 1.
The mayor said Koehler’s service and vast knowledge were valuable assets in supporting the Kankakee Forward agenda.
“As we transition, I trust in Barbi Brewer-Watson’s leadership to assist with driving the agenda to revitalize the city of Kankakee,” the mayor said.
