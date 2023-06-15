Brass

KANKAKEE — Kankakee High School will have a new principal starting July 1.

On Monday, the Kankakee School Board approved the hire of Albert Brass as the next KHS principal.

Originally from Joliet, Brass is currently a grade level principal at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

