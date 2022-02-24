KANKAKEE — In an effort to keep up with the latest trend in gambling, the Kankakee City Council approved a new liquor control license classification — Class V, as in video gaming.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the measure was placed on first reading and the final vote will take place March 7.
As it currently reads, the license for video gaming cafes — locations for which the “primary or major business focus is video gaming,” meaning the service of alcohol and food is incidental to the operation of the gaming terminals — will be limited to six.
The cost to license a gaming cafe yearly is also the most expensive at $3,750, three times the $1,250 fee for taverns and lounges.
The city currently has four licensed video gaming cafes, but in a practical manner, it has six such locations, noted 2nd Ward Alderman David Baron, a chief driver of limiting gaming cafes.
What the final form of the ordinance will be is unknown as the council will have an opportunity to weigh in on the matter when it comes up for final vote.
Baron believes the ordinance will be adopted on its second reading in its current form.
“I believe this is a good step, a move in the right direction,” Baron said.
He said there is simply no evidence that supports the claim video cafes lead to further economic development.
Some council members have stated the ordinance should allow for at least one video cafe in each of the city’s seven wards. Baron said the tax money the city receives from gaming all goes into the general fund so that argument does not hold water.
“This is not an economic driver,” he said.
The city’s four license gaming cafes are: Shelby’s, 4 Meadowview Center; Station Street Gaming Cafe, 150 E. Station St.; Lacey’s Place, 503 RiverStone Parkway; and Amar Market, 1620 E. Maple St.
The city council’s License & Franchise Committee also noted there are two other locations, Winnie’s, 1450 N. Hobbie Ave., and the proposed Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, along East Court Street, which can also be considered gaming cafes.
Alderwoman Cherry Malone Marshall, D-1, has campaigned for the city to allow seven gaming cafes, one for each ward. She noted Wednesday that she does not believe she has the support to get that change made to the ordinance.
She noted she will not support the ordinance in its current form.
“It would be only fair to have the opportunity for one gaming cafe in each ward,” she said. “I think the ordinance will pass, but it won’t be unanimous.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.