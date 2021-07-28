Although Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis warns the delta variant is present in Kankakee County, the county’s COVID-19 numbers are somewhat optimistic. The total Region 7 positivity rate is at 3.3 percent, with Kankakee County’s rate at 1.4 percent and Will County’s at 3.6 percent.
“That has slowly crept up in the last month,” Bevis said in his monthly health department report during Tuesday’s county board executive committee meeting in the county administration building. “However, the good news is last month Kankakee was at 2.3 on its own, and Will County was at 1.2. Those numbers have almost reversed. We’re at 1.4, so we’re holding pretty good there with our positivity rate.”
There have been a total of 14,859 COVID cases in Kankakee County, which is in increase of 197 cases in the past month.
“That’s an average of six per day, so we are seeing reduced numbers of positive cases,” Bevis said.
There were seven additional deaths in the past month which brings the total number of COVID deaths to 243. There were also 181 recoveries, bringing the total to 14,462.
The number of county residents totally vaccinated is at 40,035, which is 36.39 percent of the total population. That is also more than 15 percentage points higher than April when the vaccination rate was 21.25 percent and nearly 4 points higher than June’s 32.4 percent.
“Now it’s just going to be little incremental jump as we go,” Bevis said. “We’re not seeing the numbers at the [vaccine] clinics that we were early on. We have a large percentage of the population that’s vaccinated, and we’re just trying to convince those that aren’t yet to come in and get their vaccinations.
“And then obviously, we do have a number of individuals who are not officially yet eligible to get vaccines, because there’s just not a vaccine available for them yet per their age — 12 and under.”
County board member Todd Sirois asked Bevis how many people out of the county’s total population are not eligible to be vaccinated. Bevis didn’t readily have those numbers, but he could add some substance to the numbers, he said.
“What I can tell you is that the population of 18-and-under is the largest group of population within the county,” Bevis said, adding that the second group is the 65-and-over.
“Obviously until there’s not a vaccine available for the 12-and-unders, which rumor is that they are out there preparing one. We just don’t know when it’ll be available.”
As a reminder, Bevis said the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to those 12 to 18 years of age.
In his report, Bevis stressed that the Delta variant spreads up to 70 times more than the original COVID. It can lead to more strain on the hospitals and health systems, more illnesses and potentially more deaths.
The report further showed that 90 percent of the hospitalizations and deaths currently recorded are unvaccinated individuals. Bevis said to prevent the spread, get vaccinated, wear a mask when in public, especially if unvaccinated, get tested if you have symptoms, avoid crowded areas and still wash hands often and use sanitizer when that is not possible.
Vaccination sites in the county are at the Kankakee County Health Department, Riverside Medical Center, Jewel in Kankakee and Bourbonnais, all three Walgreens locations, Kroger, Meijer and Walmart in Bradley and Kankakee.
