Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — Real estate tax bills will be hitting the mail Monday, May 18, according to Kankakee County Treasurer Nicholas Africano.
The first installment will be due by June 24 and second by Sept. 3.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africano strongly recommends against in-person payments.
“We have arranged with our internet payment partner to allow citizens to pay their taxes online via Echeck without any fee,” Africano said in a news release. “Additionally, taxes can be paid via mail, dropbox at 189 E. Court St., and at local banks, regardless of whether you have an account.”
These payment methods mostly preclude face-to-face interaction and, as such, are the safest ways to pay this year, he said.
“I want to personally thank the citizens of our county for their support and effort made to control this pandemic, it’s truly been inspiring to see the community come together,” Africano said.
“Many citizens have inquired about late payments, forbearance, penalties, etc. as a result of the pandemic,” according to the treasurer’s website. The message goes on to say that no decisions have been made as of now by the Kankakee County Board, which is the entity responsible for regulating tax collection.
For more information, visit the treasurer’s website at kankakeecountytreasurer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!