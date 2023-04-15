As part of its ongoing effort to address the sand and sediment buildup in the Kankakee River, the Kankakee County Board approved a hydrographic/bathymetric survey of waterways in the county.

On the recommendation of the Planning, Zoning and Agriculture Committee, the board unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Tuesday the selection of Prairie Engineers to do the survey at a cost not to exceed $196,000.

A hydrographic survey studies bodies of water to see what the floor looks like — how much mud or silt is on the bottom. A bathymetric survey measures the depth of the waterway, as well as a map of underwater features.

