Andy Wheeler, center, chairman of the Kankakee County Board, speaks during a December 2022 meeting. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — When Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler sat down recently with County Finance Director Steve McCarty to go over the payments on the general obligation bonds, series 2009, they realized they could save the county taxpayers even more money — to the tune of nearly another $1 million.

At the July Finance Committee meeting, McCarty said the county could save $772,000 through a series of payment through 2024 to retire the debt.

Instead of making payments on the bond in 2023 and 2024, the county has enough in the coffers to pay off the bond this year in one payment of $1.529 million.

