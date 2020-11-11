Daily Journal staff
KANKAKEE — Kankakee County officials will limit access to the county administration building at 189 E. Court St. in Kankakee beginning today due to the state moving Region 7 down to Tier 2 due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates.
Interim County Board Chairman Todd Sirois said he expected restrictions that mandates a person must have an appointment to enter the building.
“The downstairs will be locked,” he said. “They’ll have to have an appointment to come in, and our guy will still be there to take temperatures. We’re just going to try to restrict as much public access to keep it with under 10 people standing in the lobby with the new mitigation.”
