Kankakee County’s Highways and Waterways Committee continues its work on studying the Kankakee River.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Kankakee County’s wish list for equipment to address ongoing sediment and sand issues along the Kankakee River will soon become a reality.

The $7 million worth of equipment is being purchased through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources using a grant secured by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in 2022 for Illinois capital projects for the county’s Highways and Waterways Committee. The money can only be used for bondable items such as equipment or repair.

“The goal was to invest in equipment to enhance the access and enjoyment of the river and do the work out of our highway department,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting in the county administration building.

