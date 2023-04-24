Kankakee County’s wish list for equipment to address ongoing sediment and sand issues along the Kankakee River will soon become a reality.
The $7 million worth of equipment is being purchased through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources using a grant secured by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, in 2022 for Illinois capital projects for the county’s Highways and Waterways Committee. The money can only be used for bondable items such as equipment or repair.
“The goal was to invest in equipment to enhance the access and enjoyment of the river and do the work out of our highway department,” said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee meeting in the county administration building.
The list of equipment is long, and Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager, has submitted the list to IDNR for preapproval. Once the list is approved by the state, the county can begin to order the equipment.
Wheeler said it’s hopeful the IDNR will approve the list this summer, and the county can move forward with the purchases.
“I would imagine most of this stuff is going to be a 12-week lead time,” Wheeler said.
At the top of the list is a sediment collector for $2.5 million that can be placed at different spots along the river to catch some of the flow of sediment.
“That’s a longer-term solution,” Wheeler said. “Do we put it in the state line? Do we put it at the Singleton Ditch? Those are things that we have to talk to engineers about, but we know that we need some type of active management.”
The purchase of the equipment is for future management of the river, and it’s separate from the planned dredging of the Kankakee River at the Aroma Park boat launch that is being done with an $1 million state grant. That work can’t begin until a mussel survey of the water in that area is completed this spring.
Other equipment on the list includes an amphibious excavator, a boom truck for removing debris at bridges, a tree shredder and transport, a box truck, flat-bottom boat with a trailer, tug rescue boat, a tree shredder and river gauges among other items.
Wheeler said the river gauges are important for flooding concerns, as there are no gauges to measure the depth of the river between Momence and Wilmington. The gauges will be placed on the dam in Kankakee.
“That’s a problem,” Wheeler said. “We don’t really know the turbidity of volume until we already know we have a flood, or Wilmington says, ‘You’re flooded.’”
The gauges will be hooked up to the U.S. Geological Survey’s internet reporting system so everyone can see in real time what’s going on with the river during heavy rains.
Also part of the $7 million appropriations are rescue boats, one each for the Aroma Park and Limestone fire protection districts and $150,000 to the Kankakee Valley Park District to help rebuild the east seawall at the Beckman Park Harbor.
Wheeler added that it’s crucial to get the repair made on Beckman Harbor boat launch to be able to get equipment into the river.
“There is only place which is there [on the river] where that ramp is out of the current,” he said. “That’s a big deal when you’re putting in a massive piece of equipment.”
Before unveiling the list of equipment, Wheeler went over with the committee his presentation he gave during the watershed conference held recently at Kankakee Community College. It underlined the work that is being done through a 40-year plan and is in conjunction with measures the state of Indiana is talking along the Kankakee and Yellow rivers on its side of the state line to reduce the flow of sediment into the Kankakee River.
“While we want to use our river, we want to remove sediment from the boat launches, stabilize the banks, and remove logjams as we call it strategic maintenance, so we get to use and enjoy the river for sporting, and really that’s where we get our water from as well,” he said. “So we’re going to utilize the 40-year work plan to address our side of the state line because there are projects that have been laid out by the engineering firms.”
The entire 40-year plan is available for view on the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission’s website at kankakeeandyellowrivers.org.
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
