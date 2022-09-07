Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, along with the State's Attorney's office, will again provide Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County. His office is also offering free drug test kits.

KANKAKEE — Parents of teenagers in Kankakee County can obtain a free drug test kit from the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe announced this week that his office would provide 1,000 drug test kits to parents who suspect their teenager may be using drugs.

The kits are paid for with funds seized from drug dealers.

