Jim Rowe (copy)

Kankakee State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, along with the State’s Attorney’s office, will again provide Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County.

 Daily Journal/David Volden

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office is continuing with its Mobile Senior Safety Fairs. Coming up are several fairs throughout the Kankakee County area.

All fairs have free admission and offer refreshments, prizes, vendors and speakers. For more information on any of the upcoming events, go to k3sao.com/seniors.

MONDAY, OCT. 24

Recommended for you