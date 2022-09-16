KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a civil lawsuit against the State of Illinois asking that HB3653, the “SAFE-T Act,” be declared unconstitutional.

He filed the lawsuit Friday in Kankakee County Circuit Court.

In a news release, Rowe said the lawsuit is filed on behalf of the People of the State of Illinois in his capacity as state’s attorney, and on behalf of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

