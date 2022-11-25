Shop with a Cop Meijer (copy)

St. Anne Police Officer Doug Duncan and Alex Young, of St. Anne, discuss the shoe choices during 2021's Shop with a Cop. The event returns Dec. 11.

 Daily Journal/Nicholas Holstein

The 31st annual Kankakee County Shop with a Cop event returns Dec. 11. The program, hosted by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Police Department and local law enforcement agencies, benefits underprivileged children in Kankakee County.

The Bourbonnais Police Department at 700 Main St. NW and village of Bourbonnais at 600 Main St. NW are accepting financial donations through Dec. 9. Cash, coins and checks, made payable to Bourbonnais FOP Lodge #64, are all accepted.

Contributions from 2021 helped 80 children ages 6-12 receive gifts from over 60 officers and volunteers along with holiday food baskets for 50 families. Additionally, Bourbonnais Jewel-Osco donated a food basket to each family.

