KANKAKEE — In an effort to protect inmates, staff and the public from the coronavirus, Kankakee Sheriff Mike Downey says, in-house visitation with inmates at the Jerome Combs Detention Center and the Kankakee County Detention Center has been suspended, effective at 5 p.m. Friday. All in-house jail programs that are conducted by outside volunteers have all been suspended as well.
No known cases of COVID-19 have been reported in either facility. Downey said the changes are being made out of an abundance of caution.
All visitations will need to be conducted from remote locations. Instructions on visitation can be found on the sheriff's website, kankakeecountysheriff.com/detention-facilities/visitation.
Inmates being brought into the Jerome Combs Detention Center will also be subject to more intense medical screening questions.
The changes will be in place until further notice. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding visitation or programs is asked to contact jail administration at 815-802-7215 or 815-802-7223.
Bonds are still being accepted at both detention facilities.
