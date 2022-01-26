Although COVID cases saw a sharp increase this past month in Kankakee County due to the omicron variant, health department administrator John Bevis said the county is on the other side of the peak.
“Obviously, we are still experiencing a high number of new cases every day,” he said in his monthly report Tuesday to the county board’s executive committee meeting at the county administration building. “However, we are beginning to see, I think, the backside of the curve. I think we are on the downside here locally in our community.”
The county recorded 30 COVID deaths between Dec. 23 and Jan. 20, bringing the pandemic total to 334. The county also recorded 5,686 new cases in that time span for a total of 26,686.
The positivity rate in Kankakee County was 17 percent, up from 7.9 percent in late December.
At the height of the recent surge, the county saw approximately 200 or more cases a day, he said. But in the last five days, Bevis said, that has come down to the 100 range.
“Omicron or delta or a combination of whatever is going through our area in the state, it does seem to be slowly starting to come down again, which is a positive,” he said. “Then, obviously, we continue to have people getting vaccinated, whether it’s their first or second or booster.”
As of Tuesday, the county’s vaccination rate stood at 48.3 percent. That’s up from 46.4 percent on Dec. 23. The county continues to offer vaccination clinics.
As for testing, Bevis recommends that residents be mindful. In the wake of the closing of a testing site in downtown Kankakee, Bevis encouraged residents to refer to a list of federally approved testing sites in Kankakee County that can be found at kankakeehealth.org.
“Please look at where we recommend you go first,” he said. “These federal sites are definitely the ones that are approved and being monitored and filter that information to the state.”
