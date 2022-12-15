...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt becoming west Saturday.
Significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Monday morning after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.
KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved a request for proposals document Tuesday for the awarding of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to social service agencies.
The RFP document was first approved by the board’s executive committee on Nov. 22.
The ARPA funds will be used to award grants to social service agencies to provide services to county residents. The county conducted a Community Needs Assessment in July, asking county residents and stakeholders for their input.
The CNA identified four areas of need — mental health, housing, youth support and workforce development. Approximately 1,100 individuals offered input through the survey, individual interviews and in-person focus groups, according to the RFP document.
The board also authorized the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for targeted social service efforts in Kankakee County.
“The first two years of ARPA funding have been centered on impacted small businesses, not-for-profits and small government units that did not receive funding directly,” county board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.
“Our goal was to get funds in the hands of those individuals and entities that were most at-risk due to the pandemic. We are now entering the phase where we will strategically deploy funding in areas that address future impacts,” Wheeler continued. “We are looking to build connectivity between service providers and begin a coordinated, data-driven approach to addressing these areas identified as community needs.”
The RFP document is available to be downloaded on the county website, k3county.net, by clicking on the icon on the homepage — RFP: Kankakee County Social Services Funding.
All proposals to provide social services must be submitted to: Kankakee County Administration, 189 E. Court St., suite 502, Kankakee, IL 60901. Atten: Administration — Social Services RFP. The proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2023.
Wheeler said the proposals will be opened on Jan. 17 by the board’s Community Services Committee.
“We’re not going to debate or talk about them because there’s going to be the team [that] has been formed of board members that is going to interview and evaluate these and score these proposals to be part of this, [which] is also the scoring rubric,” he said.
The evaluation committee will meet between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10, and it will conduct interviews with prospective agencies. A list of the top-ranked agencies will be forwarded to the executive committee on Feb. 28, which will be voted on, and recommendations will be sent to the full board to be voted on in March.
“I encourage all providers to carefully read the NOFO and get creative with their approach, and above all, build a coalition,” Wheeler said. “The initial funding to launch and support this effort will end in 2026 when federal ARPA funding ends. Our goal is to have a model that works for our community, one that can continue into the future.”
Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.
