County Board new members

Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Monday morning after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board unanimously approved a request for proposals document Tuesday for the awarding of $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to social service agencies.

The RFP document was first approved by the board’s executive committee on Nov. 22.

The ARPA funds will be used to award grants to social service agencies to provide services to county residents. The county conducted a Community Needs Assessment in July, asking county residents and stakeholders for their input.

Associate Editor

Chris Breach is the Associate Editor of The Daily Journal and the editor of the business section. A graduate of Indiana University, Breach has more than 25 years experience in newspapers. He can be reached at cbreach@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you