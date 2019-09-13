Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE —The Kankakee County Health Department reported earlier this week the county’s first human case of West Nile virus for 2019.
The person is from Kankakee County, according to the health department’s news release.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness, including meningitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.
Although the first human case of West Nile this year in Illinois has been reported a little later than we typically see, it is important to remember that there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite. West Nile virus can cause serious illness in some people so it’s important that you take precautions like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of stagnant water around your home.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Aug. 14 the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019. A Chicago resident in his 70s became ill in late July.
“Although the first human case of West Nile virus this year in Illinois has been reported a little later than we typically see, it is important to remember that there is an ongoing risk of disease from a mosquito bite,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
Last year, 74 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse and/or human case. For the 2018 season, IDPH reported 176 human cases (although human cases often are under reported), including 17 deaths.
Additional information about West Nile vile can be found at dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus, as well as dph.illinois.gov.
