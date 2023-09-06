KCRO Board members Aimee Orr, Carl Brown, Cheryl Mosely, Dr. Dana Washington, Public Defender Ed Pentuic, Jackie Hass, Jeannette Tetreault, State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, John Redmond, Karren Farmer, Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott, (Ret) Judge Ken Wenzelman, the Rev. Larry Garcia and Lori Wolf. Also, Marshall Hill, Reyna Hammerlund, Russell Bailey, Dr. Shelly Stroud, Steve Liehr, Steven Hunter, Chief Tom Latham, Victor Nevarez, the Rev. Vincent Clark and Willie Hunt.

Jim Riordan is used to telling other people’s stories as an author of 45 books, chronicling the lives of several famous subjects, most notably the biography of Doors lead singer Jim Morrison in “Break on Through.”

Yet, Riordan, of Kankakee, is dedicating a lot of his time now helping those who are out of the limelight, working for the Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity program that assists men and women who have been released from correctional and detention facilities return as productive members of the community.

