Yellowhead 1: Grant Park Community Building, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park
Yellowhead 2: Grant Park Community Building, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park
Sumner: Sumner Township Building, 9074 N 8000 E. Road, Grant Park
Manteno 1: Manteno Middle School, 250 N. Poplar St., Manteno
Manteno 2: Manteno Middle School, 250 N. Poplar St., Manteno
Manteno 3: Leo T. Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno
Manteno 4: Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E. Third St., Manteno
Manteno 5: Leo T. Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno
Manteno 6: Manteno Township Hall, 1030 Boudreau Road, Manteno
Manteno 7: Manteno Fire Station, 13 S. Walnut St., Manteno
Rockville 1: People’s Church, 6644 N 1000W Road, Bourbonnais
Momence 1: Schoeffner Memorial Building, 105 E. Second St., Momence
Momence 2: Momence City Hall, 105 W. Washington St., Momence
Ganeer 1: Ganeer Township Hall, 120 W. Washington, Momence
Ganeer 2: Sun River Terrace Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St. Sun River Terrace
Ganeer 3: First United Methodist Church, 111 W. Fourth, Momence
Limestone 1: Limestone Township Hall, 5030 W. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee
Limestone 2: Church of the Nazarene, 863 N 5000W Road, Kankakee
Limestone 3: First Baptist Church, 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee
Limestone 4: Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee
Salina: 1 Lions Club, 148 S. Stanford, Bonfield
Essex 1: Essex Village Hall, 219 W. Main St., Essex
Pembroke 1: Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E Central St., Pembroke Twp.
Pembroke 2: Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E Central St., Pembroke Twp.
St. Anne: First Presbyterian Church, 334 S St. Louis Ave., St. Anne
Aroma 1: Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, 2679 E. Court St., Kankakee
Aroma 2: Journey Church, 2861 Waldron Road, Kankakee
Aroma 4: Aroma Fire Station, 6435 Warren St., St. Anne
Otto 1: Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center, 1191 E 4000 S Road, Kankakee
Otto 2: Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse
Pilot 1: Herscher Village Hall, 272 E. Second St., Herscher
Pilot 2: Herscher Christian Church, 30 Tobey Drive., Herscher
Norton 1: Reddick Fire Station, 210 E. Main, Reddick
Kankakee 1: Beckman Park Field House, 1605 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
Kankakee 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee
Kankakee 3: Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, 900 West Jeffery, Kankakee
Kankakee 4: Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee
Kankakee 6: Civic Auditorium, W. Charles St., and S. 8th Ave., Kankakee
Kankakee 7: Civic Auditorium, W. Charles St., and S. 8th Ave., Kankakee
Kankakee 10: Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee
Kankakee 11: First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee
Kankakee 12: KVPD Recreation Center, 150 N. Indiana, Kankakee
Kankakee 14: Pioneer Park Community Building, 750 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee
Kankakee 15: Kankakee County Housing Authority, 185 N. St. Joseph, Kankakee
Bourbonnais 1: Municipal Building (Downstairs), 700 Main St., Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 2: American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 3: Bourbonnais Library, 250 W. John Casey, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 4: Exploration Station a Children’s Museum, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 5: Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 6: Bethel Baptist Church, 119 W. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 7: Friendswood Christian Church, 3268 N. Glenn Road, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 8: Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan, Bradley
Bourbonnais 10: Bradley Library, 296 N. Fulton, Bradley
Bourbonnais 11: River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Dr., Bradley
Bourbonnais 12: American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 13: Bradley Place Community Building, 117 Uncle Leo Drive, Bradley
Bourbonnais 14: Bourbonnais Twp. Building, 1350 Armour Road, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 15: Riverside Health & Fitness, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 16: Bradley Central School, 260 N. Wabash, Bradley
Bourbonnais 17: Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 18: Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bradley
Bourbonnais 19: Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bradley
Bourbonnais 20: Cornerstone Church, 855 W 5000N Road, Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais 21: Riverside Health and Fitness, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais
Source: Kankakee County Clerk’s Office
