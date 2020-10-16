Vote

A polling place in Watseka.

 The Daily Journal/File

Yellowhead 1: Grant Park Community Building, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park

Yellowhead 2: Grant Park Community Building, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park

Sumner: Sumner Township Building, 9074 N 8000 E. Road, Grant Park

Manteno 1: Manteno Middle School, 250 N. Poplar St., Manteno

Manteno 2: Manteno Middle School, 250 N. Poplar St., Manteno

Manteno 3: Leo T. Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno

Manteno 4: Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E. Third St., Manteno

Manteno 5: Leo T. Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St., Manteno

Manteno 6: Manteno Township Hall, 1030 Boudreau Road, Manteno

Manteno 7: Manteno Fire Station, 13 S. Walnut St., Manteno

Rockville 1: People’s Church, 6644 N 1000W Road, Bourbonnais

Momence 1: Schoeffner Memorial Building, 105 E. Second St., Momence

Momence 2: Momence City Hall, 105 W. Washington St., Momence

Ganeer 1: Ganeer Township Hall, 120 W. Washington, Momence

Ganeer 2: Sun River Terrace Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St. Sun River Terrace

Ganeer 3: First United Methodist Church, 111 W. Fourth, Momence

Limestone 1: Limestone Township Hall, 5030 W. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee

Limestone 2: Church of the Nazarene, 863 N 5000W Road, Kankakee

Limestone 3: First Baptist Church, 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee

Limestone 4: Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee

Salina: 1 Lions Club, 148 S. Stanford, Bonfield

Essex 1: Essex Village Hall, 219 W. Main St., Essex

Pembroke 1: Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E Central St., Pembroke Twp.

Pembroke 2: Pembroke Public Library, 13130 E Central St., Pembroke Twp.

St. Anne: First Presbyterian Church, 334 S St. Louis Ave., St. Anne

Aroma 1: Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, 2679 E. Court St., Kankakee

Aroma 2: Journey Church, 2861 Waldron Road, Kankakee

Aroma 4: Aroma Fire Station, 6435 Warren St., St. Anne

Otto 1: Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center, 1191 E 4000 S Road, Kankakee

Otto 2: Zion Lutheran Church, 190 Concordia Drive, Chebanse

Pilot 1: Herscher Village Hall, 272 E. Second St., Herscher

Pilot 2: Herscher Christian Church, 30 Tobey Drive., Herscher

Norton 1: Reddick Fire Station, 210 E. Main, Reddick

Kankakee 1: Beckman Park Field House, 1605 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

Kankakee 2: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee

Kankakee 3: Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, 900 West Jeffery, Kankakee

Kankakee 4: Kankakee County Health Department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee

Kankakee 6: Civic Auditorium, W. Charles St., and S. 8th Ave., Kankakee

Kankakee 7: Civic Auditorium, W. Charles St., and S. 8th Ave., Kankakee

Kankakee 10: Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee

Kankakee 11: First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee

Kankakee 12: KVPD Recreation Center, 150 N. Indiana, Kankakee

Kankakee 14: Pioneer Park Community Building, 750 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee

Kankakee 15: Kankakee County Housing Authority, 185 N. St. Joseph, Kankakee

Bourbonnais 1: Municipal Building (Downstairs), 700 Main St., Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 2: American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 3: Bourbonnais Library, 250 W. John Casey, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 4: Exploration Station a Children’s Museum, 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 5: Central Christian Church, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 6: Bethel Baptist Church, 119 W. Bethel Drive, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 7: Friendswood Christian Church, 3268 N. Glenn Road, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 8: Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan, Bradley

Bourbonnais 10: Bradley Library, 296 N. Fulton, Bradley

Bourbonnais 11: River Valley Christian Fellowship, 800 Cardinal Dr., Bradley

Bourbonnais 12: American Lutheran Church, 1560 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 13: Bradley Place Community Building, 117 Uncle Leo Drive, Bradley

Bourbonnais 14: Bourbonnais Twp. Building, 1350 Armour Road, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 15: Riverside Health & Fitness, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 16: Bradley Central School, 260 N. Wabash, Bradley

Bourbonnais 17: Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 18: Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bradley

Bourbonnais 19: Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bradley

Bourbonnais 20: Cornerstone Church, 855 W 5000N Road, Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais 21: Riverside Health and Fitness, 100 Fitness Drive, Bourbonnais

Source: Kankakee County Clerk’s Office

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.