KANKAKEE — Veronica Featherston will have many challenges ahead of her as she takes on her new role as the executive director of the Kankakee County Museum.
Chief among those challenges will be replacing something of a legend at the museum in retiring executive director Connie Licon.
“It is a little intimidating because Connie is so amazing,” Featherston, 29, said. “I’m lucky to have been able to work under her and now learn from her about this new role. I hope to do justice to the job and the job she has done.”
A former staff sergeant with the Illinois Air National Guard, where she served from 2013 to 2019, Featherston is a 2009 graduate of Manteno High School. She is a lifelong resident of Manteno.
Hired earlier this month by the Kankakee County Historical Society’s board of directors, Featherston will officially take the place of Licon, whose retirement is effective on April 30.
While she will be assuming the new role as the chief officer of the 50,000-square-foot museum, working at the South Eighth Avenue property will not be new to Featherston. She has been associated with the museum since 2016.
Featherston has served as a volunteer curatorial assistant working with cataloging of historical objects and joined the museum as a paid staff member in January 2019 as its curator.
As curator of the museum, which opened in 1949, she was responsible for the care of the museum’s collection of materials; maintenance and development of exhibits; and supervisor of volunteers and part-time staff members.
Board president Robert de Oliveira said the museum board reviewed more than 60 applications. The search committee narrowed the list to three and interviewed each of the finalists.
“All three were highly qualified and interviewed well, but we felt that Veronica had the best combination of experience and potential for a long-term relationship with our museum,” he said.
Licon said she was thrilled with the selection of Featherston as her successor.
“She not only has a passion for the history of the county, she also has a wealth of both academic and practical experience in many areas,” Licon said.
She said Featherston has an undergraduate degree in anthropology and is working toward a master’s degree in public administration at Governors State University.
She previously completed museum studies in several areas through Northwestern University.
Featherston acknowledges she might seem somewhat young for the museum role, but it is a position she intends to be in for years to come.
“There is a lot of responsibility here. ... It’s my goal to retire in this position,” she said.
That thought, however, is for another day. When she officially takes the leadership position, she doesn’t foresee major changes, at least not at first.
She would like to get greater involvement from community organizations and businesses in an effort to expand exhibits. She also believes when COVID-19 restrictions are entirely removed, the public will be looking for places to explore, and she wants one of those places to be the museum.
Currently, the location is still limited to 50 percent capacity. That percentage would translate to having as many as 40 visitors.
“This is already a great institution. But the more community involvement we can get, the better our museum will be. It my goal to get our community more engaged.”
She also noted it is her absolute intention to have the annual Christmas Tree display ready for the public come December 2021. Like so many other local traditions, the Christmas Tree exhibit was canceled this past holiday season.
For now, however, she is making sure she is ready to hit the ground running May 1 when she’s handed the the museum’s keys.
Featherston has to pinch herself sometimes as a reminder of the dream job she holds.
“Going into the interview process I was hopeful and excited for the opportunity,” she said. “This was not the position I ever thought I would have. I guess I never saw Connie not being here.”
