...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
GFWC Woman’s Club of Kankakee’s tree, with the theme of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” placed first in adult voting and second in children’s voting in Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees.
UpliftedCare’s tree, with the theme of Rudolph, placed second in adult voting in Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees.
Kankakee Kultivator’s tree, with the theme of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” placed third in adult voting in Kankakee County Museum’s 44th annual Gallery of Trees.
Kappa Sigma Tau's tree, with the theme of A Child's Christmas Memories, placed first in children's voting in Kankakee County Museum's 44th annual Gallery of Trees.
Kankakee Area YMCA's tree, with the theme of Making Memories, placed third in children's voting in Kankakee County Museum's 44th annual Gallery of Trees.
