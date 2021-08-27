A Bonfield man was killed Wednesday after his motorcycle collided with a van on East Route 6.
David T. Stickel, 27, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Route 6 at 2 p.m. when he struck a van exiting the Department of Motor Vehicle transportation office parking lot. Stickel was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash was investigated by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff's Depatment and Morris Police.
