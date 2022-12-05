Kankakee County’s new website officially launched at k3county.net on Thursday. The site was created to improve access to public services, information and offer a better user-friendly experience, according to a news release from the county.
Visitors will notice an optimized layout with enhanced graphics, navigation and functionality, providing an advanced user experience. Navigation videos can be found on Kankakee County’s YouTube channel to help users learn their way around.
The new website includes more ways to access digital services, frequently asked questions, news, social media integration and more. It also is equipped with innovative tools to improve communication in local government. New features such as “notify me” give visitors the option to opt in for updates and receive them via text message or email. In addition, those who are interested in starting a career with Kankakee County now can apply on the website.
“Our previous web presence was strictly ‘push’ in terms of information, meaning there was a large amount of info placed on the site but nothing dynamic or of targeted interest on a user level,” said Chairman Andy Wheeler in the release.
“The push-pull model of online engagement sends specific and relevant information to an individual’s email the moment the information becomes available. Together with broadcasting meetings live and video recording of all meetings, our new interactive web presence becomes the third pillar of the Kankakee County Administration transparency platform.”
“The way people access information is constantly changing,” said Communications Director Jasmyne Humble in the news release. “As the web evolves, so have people’s expectations for accessible platforms. I am excited to see this project come to life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.