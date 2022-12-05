Kankakee County's landing page

The landing page of Kankakee County's new website at k3county.net.

 Kankakee County

Kankakee County’s new website officially launched at k3county.net on Thursday. The site was created to improve access to public services, information and offer a better user-friendly experience, according to a news release from the county.

Visitors will notice an optimized layout with enhanced graphics, navigation and functionality, providing an advanced user experience. Navigation videos can be found on Kankakee County’s YouTube channel to help users learn their way around.

The new website includes more ways to access digital services, frequently asked questions, news, social media integration and more. It also is equipped with innovative tools to improve communication in local government. New features such as “notify me” give visitors the option to opt in for updates and receive them via text message or email. In addition, those who are interested in starting a career with Kankakee County now can apply on the website.

