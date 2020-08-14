KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board approved increasing the annual salary for the chief public defender at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
State law required the increase, with the state reimbursing 66 percent of the public defender's salary to the county.
According to the law, in a county with a population of 30,000 or more, the public defender's salary must be at least 90 percent of the state's attorney's salary.
With State's Attorney Jim Rowe's salary at $178,960, Pentuic's annual salary will increase to $161,064 on July 1. Hired on Sept. 1, 2019, Pentuic's annual salary is currently $149,857.20. He is the county's first full-time chief public defender.
In June 2019, 21st Circuit Chief Judge Michael Kramer told the board’s criminal justice committee a full-time chief public defender was needed because of an increasing caseload.
“This is a small investment to ensure our court system is meeting its constitutional duty by providing adequate counsel to those who cannot afford it,” Kramer said at the meeting.
