Shovels and hard hats served as accessories to the groundbreaking of the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility on Wednesday morning.

Under a warm September sun, dozens of community and state leaders — including representatives from the county board, the sheriff’s office and the village of Bourbonnais — gathered at the former Illinois Fire & Police Equipment building situated on Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais.

“This is a great day and a long time coming,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, whose office oversees animal control.

