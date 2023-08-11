Kankakee County Coroner
Lethal doses are shown in this photo of vials containing heroin, fentanyl and carfentanyl. Another drug causing overdoses as of late is xylazine.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — There has been a recent surge in overdose deaths in Kankakee County.

There were five OD deaths Sunday through Tuesday, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

In 2022, Kankakee County recorded 51 overdose deaths. The highest since 2017.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

