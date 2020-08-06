KANKAKEE — Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe with the support of the Kankakee County Board and Chairman Andy Wheeler have created a conviction integrity unit.
The unit will include an attorney and an investigator, both of whom will report to a volunteer panel tasked with the review and consideration of post-conviction claims of innocence.
Attorney Dan Johnson, a former Kankakee County public defender and retired firefighter with public- and private-sector legal experience, will lead the creation of this unit. The investigator position will be posted in the near future.
Rowe said they will have an open and transparent process for selecting review panel members.
Johnson will serve separate and apart from the criminal prosecutions division.
In addition to reviewing claims of innocence he also aims to proactively work with all sectors of the criminal justice system — law enforcement, prosecutors, public defenders, the private bar and the judiciary — to provide training and ensure best practices and policies are implemented to avoid wrongful convictions.
“It is important to have a truly independent set of eyes on this unit, someone far divorced from the history of these past cases who can review the facts and evidence on its face, and raise the bar of integrity and confidence in our system,” Rowe said in a news release.
“I am confident that Dan Johnson fits that mold,” he said. “With so much at stake, we can never be afraid to do what is right. Our job as prosecutors is to seek justice, not mere convictions. I am well aware that the criminal justice system is not perfect, but I am willing to invest the time and hard work to make it better, and this initiative does that.”
Wheeler noted that “Even with the highest standards of jurisprudence, and systems in place to minimize the possibility of anyone being convicted for a crime they did not commit, we all know there are times when new evidence comes to light that casts doubt on previous convictions.
“Having a thorough, non-biased review in one of these rare situations is in everyone’s best interest, as is having best-practices and training in place to further reduce the possibility of this occurring in the first place.
“The financial cost of wrongful conviction is substantial for county taxpayers, but the human cost to those wrongfully convicted far surpasses just dollars and cents.”
