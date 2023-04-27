County Board new members

Andy Wheeler, center, resumes his seat as the Kankakee County Board Chairman on Dec. 5 after newly-elected and re-elected board members were sworn in and voted on chairman and vice chairman during a special board meeting.

KANKAKEE — A hold was placed on Fortitude Community Outreach’s $150,000 funding request from the Kankakee County Board.

On Wednesday, Finance Committee members were dumbfounded by Fortitude Executive Director Dawn Broers’ recent announcement that the organization was ceasing its request for $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city of Kankakee.

The Finance Committee also was giving pre-approval to ARPA fund requests from a number of organizations, and Fortitude’s request of $150,000 was on the agenda, which was separate from the request from the city.

