Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Farm Bureau was honored for its achievements during the 107th annual meeting of the Illinois Farm Bureau held Dec. 4-7 in Chicago.
As part of its annual meeting, Illinois Farm Bureau presents awards in recognition of outstanding County Farm Bureau volunteer efforts during the year.
During the 2021 awards ceremony, Kankakee County Farm Bureau received the prestigious Liberty Bell award for being the top County Farm Bureau for Governmental Affairs work in their membership group. The Liberty Bell award is a result of the County Farm Bureau’s engagement in many local issues important to their agriculture community.
According to a news release from the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, protecting the rights of farmers and landowners and maintaining a strong legislative voice for their agriculture community remain high priorities for the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. Kankakee County Farm Bureau has been carrying out this work for more than 100 years.
Kankakee County Farm Bureau also received “County Awards of Excellence” in the categories of Advocacy and Local Affairs. Additional recognition was given to the County Farm Bureau for achieving their farmer membership quota in 2021. The Kankakee County Farm Bureau has met their farmer membership quota every year since 2012.
