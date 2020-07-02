KANKAKEE — On this Fourth of July weekend, you can get your share of county fair food treats.
Six vendors will take part in this weekend’s Festival of Fair Food drive-thru event at the Kankakee County fairgrounds located south of Kankakee off U.S. Route 45/52 at West 4000S Road.
This event will be one of few opportunities for local residents to get their fair food fix for the summer as most festivals, including this year’s county fair, have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Kankakee County Fairgrounds manager Dakota Behrends said local organizers are taking cues from a similar event held last month in Danville.
“This is a way to help the community celebrate the holiday,” Behrends said. “People can still get their fix of fair food.”
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the public is invited to taste the fares of these vendors: Conway Concessions, Balassone’s Pizza, Gonzalez, Rich’s Italian Beef, Sandra’s Shaved Ice and Arlington Best Concessions.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. People will be able to leave their vehicle when they order and pick up their food.
On Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., the River Valley Hot Rod Hangout will host a car show at the fairgrounds as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!