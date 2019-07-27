The Kankakee County Fair runs from July 31 to Aug. 4.
The fair represents many things to many people. For 4-H and FFA members, the fair often is the culmination of months’ worth of work. For families, the fair is a chance to have a low-cost staycation, with rides and grandstand shows.
Think this week interviewed Pete Schafer, Kankakee County Fair Board president. The questions were asked by Phil Angelo for Think. Schafer provided the answers. Both edited for length and continuity.
How did you become involved in the Kankakee County Fair?
I was in charge of the Air Festival at the Kankakee Airport when a position on the fair board became available. I applied for the opening in April 1990. I served for nine years before I ran to become an officer. (He became vice president and then president in 2001.)
Did you exhibit as a youth?
No, I came more as a spectator. I never showed animals or competed.
What is your favorite part of the fair?
Dealing with the vendors because this is their life. They live in camping trailers. They are great people and have great stories. Most of them winter in Florida, and I see them when I go down there and visit the fairs there.
Do you learn from visiting other fairs?
Absolutely; I visit eight fairs in Florida alone. Here in Illinois, I stop in at the Grundy County Fair, the Iroquois County Fair and the Marshall-Putnam Fair. In Indiana, I visit the Newton County and Jasper County fairs. If I get done early in the evening, and there is a fair running that I can visit, I go.
What is your favorite fair food?
Funnel cakes. I brought one back from the Florida State Fair for Tammy (Tammy Focken, the Kankakee County Fair manager). I stored it in a freezer, then wrapped it in a blanket and put it in a cooler for the 15-hour drive back to Kankakee.
How has the fair changed over the years?
As far as the entertainment, you still have your staples — the demolition derby and the tractor pulls. The exhibits have changed. The large livestock numbers are down. More and more people now exhibit smaller animals. Cattle used to be No. 1. No more. Now we have 400 to 500 rabbits.
That’s an economic reality. It takes a lot of money to raise a large animal. With the cattle, it’s a little bit of a cycle, too. You have to wait for the sons and the grandsons of previous exhibitors to get a bit older.
How have the acts changed?
Not as much. The rodeo still is here. People like to see the crash’em-up, smash’em-up. Now we have a figure 8 bus event. There also is the beater bonanza, where the object is to have the last car running. You run your opponents into a wall. The essentials are to have a seat, a steering wheel and crashes.
In addition to the fair, this facility is used year-round. How important are the events during the other 51 weeks of the year to the fair economically?
Real important. This is the most utilized facility in Kankakee County. It is the only place that can legally hold more than 400 people. We have weddings, banquets and employee appreciation dinners.
There are 500 people per week here for auto racing. Trade shows draw 1,500 to 2,000 people. I don’t know of too many weekends when there isn’t something here. The Expo Center is booked for 40 weeks.
How is the fair doing economically?
We are self-supporting. The budget is roughly $500,000, but that depends on the entertainment we hire. The bigger acts cost more, but they also bring in bigger crowds.
What has happened throughout the years is a drop in state support. Years ago, the state funding was enough to pay all the premiums given out in prizes to exhibitors. That was funded through the tax on parimutuel betting at the races. That money now has been moved to the general fund, and we get 16 percent of the cost of the premiums.
What do you see as the future?
My hope is to keep things going. I would love to see more entries in the creative arts. I would love to see more livestock. As I travel around, I see smaller fairs struggling, and I’m thankful for what we have.
Any plans for fairgrounds renovations or improvements?
If there was a magical moment, it would be to keep upgrading the Expo Center building for weddings. We would love to add air conditioning at some point.
Who are the unsung heroes of the fair?
The fair board. We have 12 board members who volunteer about 150 hours per year. On weekends, they are serving as bartenders at events here, and donating all their tip money back to the fair. We also couldn’t have a fair without all our superintendents working with all the different categories of livestock.
Any advice for fairgoers?
Walk around the grounds. Go into every barn. Look around, and ask questions. You will find most people more than willing to talk. And, if you look tired and need a ride, the folks in the golf carts are board members, and they will pick you up.
What do people not know about the fair?
That it is educational. It might be one of the few opportunities for city people to see these animals up close. The fair also has a huge economic impact. For a youth raising large livestock, to successfully sell that animal is a way of building their college fund. The fair also means summer jobs. We have people parking cars, taking tickets and cleaning up. Many groups, from Boy Scouts to Grace Christian Academy, benefit.
I participated in the goat milking contest in 2004, 2005 and 2006. Never won. Never came close to winning. But I miss it and treasure my buckets.
It was fun, but it got harder and harder to find volunteers willing to have a little fun and to laugh at themselves.
