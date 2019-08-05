Mother Nature treated the 2019 Kankakee County Fair in a most kind way.
Ideal summer weather accompanied the fair through its five-day run, which began Wednesday and ended Sunday. The sun was plentiful and the clouds relatively few, and no rain fell to dampen the many activities that took place.
These photos give you a glimpse of just some of the activities. The fair season is winding down, but it hasn’t ended. The Illinois State Fair will be held from Thursday through Aug. 18 in Springfield. The Will County Fair will take place from Aug. 21 through Aug. 25 in Peotone.
