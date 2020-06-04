KANKAKEE — The 2020 Kankakee County Fair has been canceled. It's the second county fair in the area to cancel this week, with the Iroquois County 4-H and Agriculture Fair announcing its cancellation on Monday. And just like that fair, organizers in Kankakee County say the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.
The fair's board met and discussed the situation on Wednesday, making the announcement Thursday.
"Due to the Illinois governor's phased re-opening and gathering restrictions for COVID-19, the Kankakee County Fair has been canceled for 2020. We look forward to seeing everyone August 4-8 in 2021," organizers said in a post on the fair's Facebook page.
The cancellations are the latest summer events to be called off in response to coronavirus and state guidelines that limit social gatherings.
The Fourth of July festivities in Kankakee and Momence’s annual Gladiolus Festival set for August have announced their cancellations recently.
Manteno’s Golf Cart Parade set to be held in June was postponed to Aug. 21 to coincide with the village’s Rockin’ on the Square concert series show, should that event be held.
In May, the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival Board and village of Bourbonnais postponed this year’s event set for late June.
“As the situation evolves, we will be able to make a more-informed decision at a later time. Until then, thank you for your patience, and be well,” festival organizers said in a news release.
