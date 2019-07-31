Kankakee County Fair begins

The annual Kankakee County Fair, Wednesday through Sunday will offer events for the whole family to enjoy.
Highlights include free grandstand shows, Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, Reptile Adventures featuring Dan Conner, Kidbuck$ Game Show, live bands in the Budweiser Pavilion, antique tractor display and carnival specials. General gate admission is $10. Children age 5 and under enter for free.
Wednesday
- 7 a.m. – Gates open , half price gate admission day
- 8 a.m. – Creative arts and agriculture building open
- 10 a.m – 4-H dairy cattle show
- 12 p.m. – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open
- 12 to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
- 1 p.m. – 4-H poultry and wildlife show
- 3 to 10 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival
- 4:30 p.m. – Antique tractor pulls, grandstand
- 5 and 8:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway
- 5 p.m. – 4-H garden tractor rodeo
- 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
- 6 to 9 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival ride wristband special
- 6 and 8 p.m. – Don Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 8 p.m. – DJ Ed Gilbert and Audio Express Beach Party, Budweiser Pavilion
Thursday
- 7 a.m. – Gates open
- 7 a.m. – Ag breakfast tribute to sponsors
- 8 a.m. – Creative arts and agriculture building opens
- 8:30 a.m. – 4-H horse and pony show
- 9 a.m. – Open and junior creative arts
- 9 a.m. – Open, junior and 4-H market gilt show
- 9 a.m. – 4-H beef show and open, junior and 4-H dairy goat show
- 12 p.m. – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open
- 12 to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
- 3 to 10 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival
- 4 p.m. – 4-H rabbit show
- 5 p.m. – Junior and 4-H sheep show
- 5 and 9:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area
- 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
- 6 to 10 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival ride wristband special
- 6 and 9 p.m – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 7 p.m. – School Bus Figure 8, grandstand
- 8 p.m – Cosmic Rewind, Budweiser Pavilion
Friday
- 7 a.m. – Gates open
- 8 a.m. – Open, junior and 4-H poultry and wildlife show
- 9 a.m. – Open and junior beef show; open, junior and 4-H boer goat show and breeding swine show; and open and junior horse and pony show
- 12 to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
- 12 p.m. – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open
- 3 to 11 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival
- 4 p.m. – Junior rabbit show
- 5 and 9:30 p.m. Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway
- 5 p.m. – NBHA IL 01 horse show
- 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
- 6 to 10 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival ride wristband specials
- 6 and 9 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 7 p.m. – 4-H Showman of Showmen
- 7 p.m. Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand
- 8 p.m. – Karen Hart Band, Budweiser Pavilion
Saturday
- 7 a.m. – Gates open
- 8 a.m. – Open rabbit show
- 8:30 a.m. – Open division sheep show
- 9 a.m. – Open and junior horse and pony show
- 11 a.m. and 5 and 7 p.m – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
- 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 and 9 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 12 p.m – Expo center building and commercial exhibits open
- 12 to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
- 12 p.m. – Monster Truck Racing League Summer Renegade Tour, grandstand
- 1 to 11 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival
- 1 p.m. – 4-H livestock auction
- 1, 5 and 9:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ game show, midway area
- 2 p.m. – Open gaming horse show
- 4:30 to 8 p.m. – Cowboy Jukebox, Budweiser Pavilion
- 6 p.m. – All Faiths church service, ag expo/creative arts building
- 7 p.m –IPRA Championship Rodeo, grandstand
- 8:30 p.m. – Ethan Bell Band, Budweiser Pavilion
Sunday
- 7 a.m. – Gates open
- 10 a.m. – NBHA IL 01 horse show
- 11 a.m. – 4-H bunnies on parade
- 11 a.m. and 3 and 5:30 p.m – Twin Stunts Motorcycle Thrill Show, east road
- 11:30 a.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 12 p.m. – Expo center building and commercial exhibit open
- 12 to 7 p.m. – Antique tractors, Central Illinois Green Club, on display
- 12 p.m. – IPA truck and tractor pulls, grandstand
- 1 to 9 p.m. – Modern Midways carnival, wristband special
- 1, 3 and 6:30 p.m. – Kidbuck$ Game Show, midway area
- 1 p.m. – Bean bag tournament, Budweiser Pavilion
- 2 p.m. – 4-H Ag Olympics
- 2 and 6 p.m. – Dan Conner Reptile Adventures, west road
- 5 p.m. – 4-H Rooster crowing contest
- 7 p.m – Beater Bonanza circle track demos, grandstand
- 9 p.m. – Fair closes
