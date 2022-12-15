correction officers

Kankakee County correction officers Cameron Douglas, left, Damien Maldonado and Jacqueline Harcar were honored by Sheriff Mike Downey for saving an inmate's life in October at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

KANKAKEE — It’s not every day that a Kankakee County corrections officer is tasked with saving an inmate’s life.

Yet, that’s what Jacqueline Harcar, Damien Maldonado and Cameron Douglas did on Oct. 18 at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

The three were honored for stopping an inmate’s self-harm attempt in the jail. The correction officers received a letter of commendation at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting from Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

