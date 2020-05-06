Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee County Board announced Tuesday that all May committee meetings and board meetings will conducted as regularly scheduled. In April, only the full board and finance committee meetings were held. The schedule of meetings for May is as follows:
• Kankakee County Board, 9 to 11 a.m. May 12
• Criminal Justice Committee, 7:30-9:30 a.m. May 13
• Highways & Building, 9 to 11 a.m. May 14
• Community Services, 9 to 11 a.m. May 19
• Planning Zoning & Agriculture Committee, 9 to 11 a.m. May 20
• Executive Committee, 9 to 11 a.m. May 27
• Finance Committee, 9 to 11 a.m. May 28
All May meetings will continue to be held via Zoom and will be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube channel.
The procedure for public comment will remain in place, in which citizens should call the County Board office at 815-936-5514 one day prior to the meeting. The meeting chairman will call the citizen during the public comment portion of the meeting, the person will be placed on speakerphone and broadcast to the all meeting participants.
