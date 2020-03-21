KANKAKEE — Beginning Monday, all Kankakee County government offices located inside the 189 E. Court St. building in downtown Kankakee will be closed to all non-essential business, board Chairman Andy Wheeler said late Friday.
Offices impacted are: clerk, treasurer, assessor, recorder of deeds, finance, information systems, planning, auditor, civil division of the state's attorney, maintenance and county administration.
All essential business will be "by appointment only." The county will be locking all doors to the building and letting in those with appointments. The public must call the department in which they need to conduct essential business in order to gain entry. Walk-up customers will not be served.
"Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and the public," Wheeler said. "There are essential functions of the country government that will continue on, but we need to make sure we do so with the best interest of public health in mind."
County departments at this building will be operating with minimum staffing and not all services will be considered essential. It is required that they public call ahead to schedule an appointment and to make sure that their intended business is deemed essential.
"This is uncharted waters for us here," Wheeler said. "We need to keep our economy going and ensure critical services are provided, but there is a balance we need to strike. The primary focus is health and safety for the short and long term and we need to flatten the curve of this virus here in Kankakee County."
The public can visit k3county.net to find the phone number and email for the offices they wish to contact.
