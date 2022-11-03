KANKAKEE — If you have unpaid fines from a criminal or traffic case in Kankakee County, you have an opportunity to deal with them.
Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe have teamed up to offer a one-time fine amnesty period to thousands who have been dogged for years by outstanding fines, according to a press release from Cianci and Rowe.
The goal of this amnesty program is to collect a backlog of unpaid debt owed to the county, while putting individuals in a position to pay their fines and, in many instances, restore their driving privileges.
Under the amnesty program, participants will not have to pay collection fees or interest, which can inflate debts by as much as 30%, if they pay their original debt now until Nov. 23 in the circuit clerk’s office.
With interest and collection fees, an unpaid traffic ticket or criminal fine can quickly grow — by 30% after 45 days and then another 9% per annum thereafter — resulting in tax intercepts, collection lawsuits, license suspension and worse, the press release said.
On average, a driver who received court supervision for a speeding ticket but was unable to pay his fine within 45 days will now eliminate upwards of $100 in collection fees and interest with this amnesty program; those with higher fines or multiple cases will save even more, according to the release.
“It is easy to fall behind — this amnesty program hopes to give people a chance to catch up. Now is the time for anyone with a delinquent debt to come forward and resolve their court matters, because now you have the opportunity to save a lot of money, hundreds of dollars in some cases,” Cianci said.
“This is about helping people while still holding them accountable for the fines imposed by the court — my staff and I are happy to be able to offer this one-time program.”
Rowe said the amnesty program can help people out economically.
“Relatively small infractions now cost hundreds of dollars in fines, and if they’re not paid on time, the system tacks on penalties that cost hundreds more,” Rowe said.
“When folks must choose between paying rent or paying a traffic ticket that could be more than thirty times their hourly wage, the choice becomes clear. We’re providing amnesty so people can get their fines paid, get their license back and move on with their lives.”
HOW IT WORKS:
1. Participants will be given the option to pay the original amount of their fine in any criminal or traffic case, eliminating any collection fees or interest, from now until Nov. 23. A whole ticket must be paid in full — partial payments will not be eligible for the amnesty program.
Please call 815-936-5728 or 815-936-5733 for the details.
The ticket must be paid in person at the Circuit Clerk’s Office, collection department, located in Room 108 on the first floor of the Kankakee County Courthouse, with cash, cashier’s check, money order or credit card.
2. After Nov. 23, unpaid tickets and fines will again be subject to the 30% collection fee plus 9% per annum interest.
Even if you have multiple unpaid tickets and can only afford to pay one ticket at this time, it is to your advantage to eliminate the collection costs and interest by paying off as many tickets as you can prior to Nov. 23.
