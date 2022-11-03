Court 2

KANKAKEE — If you have unpaid fines from a criminal or traffic case in Kankakee County, you have an opportunity to deal with them.

Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe have teamed up to offer a one-time fine amnesty period to thousands who have been dogged for years by outstanding fines, according to a press release from Cianci and Rowe.

The goal of this amnesty program is to collect a backlog of unpaid debt owed to the county, while putting individuals in a position to pay their fines and, in many instances, restore their driving privileges.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

